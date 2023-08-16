In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Baltimore County Police recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a juvenile — after the car thieves crashed into an unmarked police car.
On Aug. 9, BCPD officers were working an auto theft detail when they received a call for juveniles breaking into vehicles on Sollers Point Road. Once on scene, officers observed three vehicles fleeing the scene, which were later determined to be stolen.
The thieves took off up Merritt Boulevard, where they collided with an unmarked patrol car just outside the Boulevard Diner.
Officers apprehended a 15-year-old suspect after the crash. As a result of the crash, an officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
Police recovered two of the stolen vehicles, a Kia Forte and a Hyundai Tucson.
In recent years, teens have been stealing Hyundai and Kia cars nationwide at an alarming rate. After more than 60 cases of auto theft were reported in May of this year, BCPD Precinct 12 Captain Glen Wiedeck explained why these models are being stolen so frequently.
“Go to Youtube and type in Kia boys,” Wiedeck said. “Basically, you can take the plastic sheeting off the side of a steering column and you can use a USB cable and simply turn it on.”
Wiedeck attributes these widespread videos that show how to systematically steal these cars, as the main driver for Dundalk’s spike in car thefts. The reason this trend works so well is because certain Hyundai and Kia models are not built with engine immobilizers, meaning they don’t require a key to start the engine.
Dundalk residents who drive Kia or Hyundai vehicles should check with their dealership to see if they need a software update meant to stop thefts. In the meantime, a steel steering wheel lock is practically foolproof.
Precinct 12’s Officer K. Davis was named June’s Officer of the Month for working overnight on car theft detail.
“Cars are mainly getting stolen in the overnight hours,” Wiedeck said earlier this year. “I’ve had several overtime details for the last three weeks, and we’ve been highly successful with our arrest rates.”