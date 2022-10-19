With early voting beginning in a week on Oct. 27, here is a comprehensive list of each candidate running for state and county positions that details their stances on certain issues and previous accomplishments.
It should be noted that early voting begins on Oct. 27 through Nov. 3. Early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day including weekends.
In-person voting will be held on Nov. 8, county voters review their polling location that can be searched at the state’s board of elections website.
Here is the compiled guide for voters:
GOVERNOR:
Wes Moore (D)
Democratic candidate Wes Moore is a combat veteran, author, investment banker who most recently served as CEO of the nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation before running for the state’s governor position. Moore says the most pressing issue facing Maryland is the need more opportunities for people to acquire better jobs, earn higher wages and grow generational wealth. According to his economic plan, Moore anticipates raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by next year, while also attempting to produce 150,000 new STEM graduates during his first term. The Democratic candidate believes accessibility to education can remedy the state’s economic inequalities. His website promises families access to free pre-K, while reinstating Maryland’s Governor’s Office for Children and expanding access to CTE programs. Moore also looks to supplement the $1.7 billion in federal infrastructure money to the state’s bus transit system, and establish a Red Line that will connect East and West Baltimore communities. On reproductive rights, Moore’s administration would enshrine the right to abortion in Maryland’s Constitution and introduce laws requiring Maryland’s Medicaid program to provide one year of postpartum coverage to new mothers. If elected, Wes Moore will be the first Black governor in Maryland’s history.
Dan Cox (R)
Republican candidate Dan Cox is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association since 2006 currently serving as a state delegate representing Frederick and Carroll County since 2019. Running on the gubernatorial ticket this year, Cox is campaigning on rolling back policing reforms, opposing abortion and expanding gun rights. The Republican candidate posted his crime plan to allow for “modified stop and frisk” policies, hire 1,000 police officers across the state and restore qualified immunity for police officers. During his time in the General Assembly, Cox has introduced 14 anti-abortion bills, some of which include penalties such as jail time and fines. He opposed a bill that would ban the possession and sale of ghost guns, and opposed another bill that would increase security measures at firearms stores. Earlier this year, Cox introduced Articles of Impeachment against Gov. Larry Hogan for his executive actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effort was unanimously rejected by members of both parties in the House of Delegates’ Rules and Executive Nominations committee. Hogan has said he will not support Cox in the election, calling the candidate a “QAnon whack job” for promoting conspiracy theories on social media. Cox has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who hosted a fundraiser for Cox at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Oct. 17.
BALTIMORE COUNTY EXECUTIVE:
John Olszewski Jr. (D)
Democratic incumbent John Olszewski Jr. is seeking a second term in office after winning the position in 2018. The County Executive is campaigning on investments in education, transparency in local government and sustainability in the county. Since the beginning of his administration, Olszewski has introduced tools like the county’s first open budget app and the data-driven management system BCSTAT to county residents. Olszewski also created the Office of Ethics and Accountability and passed a charter amendment to establish public financing of local elections. In terms of legislation, Olszewski passed the SAFE Act that require gun retailers to install strict security measures and the SMART Policing Act that bans chokeholds, prevents officers with prior records of misconduct from serving in the county’s police force. Olszewski also provided record funding of $2.3 billion to Baltimore County Public Schools in his FY23 plan unveiled earlier this year.
Pat McDonough (R)
Republican nominee Pat McDonough is challenging Olszewski for the role of County Executive, touting 20 years of experience as a state delegate representing District 7 (from 1979-1983 and from 2003-2019). He has worked as a radio and television broadcaster and served in several civic and business associations. McDonough has campaigned aggressively against Olszewski, calling his policies “radically left.” McDonough also accused the county executive of being “anti-police,” claimed the current administration is responsible for an $80 million tax hike, and described county public schools as “falling.” According to his website, McDonough, if elected, will bring retired officers back into the police force part-time and implement a countywide “Citizens On Patrol Program,” as he says that police units across the county are “understaffed.” The Republican challenger also promised to eliminate critical race theory and sex education from school curriculums, while also implementing a “Baltimore County Parent’s Bill of Rights” that will give parents more control over what goes on in public school classrooms. McDonough has described his campaign as a movement to “Save Our County,” and he promises “not to allow Baltimore County to become another failure like Baltimore City.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7:
Todd Crandell (R)
Republican incumbent Todd Crandell has been Dundalk’s councilman for almost seven years, since being first elected in 2014. The Dundalk native has been an active councilman in the county government and has sponsored bills based on increasing local job growth, emphasizing public safety and determent of federally subsidized housing in his district. Since being reelected in 2018, Crandell has opposed various efforts from County Executive Olszewski including tax increases, the SAFE Act which introduces new requirements for gun stores, the police reform SMART Policing Act, and legislation for housing vouchers like the HOME Act. Recently, Crandell had co-sponsored legislation that helped pass Tradepoint Atlantic’s land donation to be used to construct Sparrows Point Park on Wharf Road. The Republican incumbent has also been vocal in the city’s mishandling of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, and sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year pleading to keep the plant under the state’s control.
Justin Holliday (D)
Justin Holliday is a special education teacher at Dundalk High School, running as the Democratic nominee for District 7. Being an Old Dundalk resident, Holliday’s priorities remain concentrated in curbing crime locally, remedying the opioid epidemic that has disproportionately affected Dundalk, and improving infrastructure in the area. At a forum earlier this month, Holliday pointed at overdevelopment and overcrowding in schools as root causes for rotted infrastructure in District 7. He pointed to newly renovated schools like Dundalk High School, for examples of trailers being used due as classrooms due to overcrowding. Holliday has promised to reduce the amount of deforestation and loss of green space seen in the district. He has also stressed the need to get back to intimate community policing in order to build trust between constituents and the local precinct.
Doug Stanley (L)
Libertarian candidate Doug Stanley is an infrastructure engineer with National Geographic and a lifelong Dundalk resident. According to Stanley’s website, the county government has neglected basic services, from trash collection to infrastructure needs. He has said he would develop a comprehensive plan for environmental action, and called for an audit into Baltimore County Public Schools. Stanley’s top concerns, if elected, would be to improve infrastructure, establishing more vocational programs for students, and remedy police units that are “undermanned.” Stanley’s website also promotes “E-ZPass Reform” that would accommodate commuter households with included family plans. It is unclear how the County Council would implement such a plan; although Baltimore County has several E-ZPass toll locations, the program falls under the Maryland Transportation Authority.
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6:
Johnny Ray Salling (R)
Republican incumbent Johnny Ray Salling has been in the Maryland Senate since 2015 where he has presided over several committees. A Sparrows Point native, Salling worked at the Bethlehem Steel Mill for 30 years before running for office. He has sponsored 15 bills that have been signed into law this year, including the Statewide Targeted Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act that focuses on combating the opioid crisis. Disagreeing with calls to defund police departments, the District 6 senator supports providing officers with additional funding and benefits. Salling also co-signed Councilman Todd Crandell’s letter urging the state to remain in control of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Corey Edwards (D)
Corey Edwards is the Democratic nominee and a native of Dundalk. Edwards has worked in local government throughout his professional career and currently works in the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. Edward says his top priority, if elected, would be providing more resources for local law enforcement to boost public safety. The Democratic candidate also wishes to secure funding for improving infrastructure, invest in local green spaces and hold the school systems in District 6 “accountable.”
HOUSE OF DELEGATES DISTRICT 6:
Robin Grammer (R)
Robin Grammer has been a state delegate for District 6 since 2015, and he has spent the last seven years in the House’s Appropriations Committee and Judiciary Committee. This year, Grammer sponsored legislation that enacted an exemption to spousal privilege in court proceedings.Recently, he introduced legislation that would prevent the state’s natural resources department from dredging in the Man O’War Shoals. In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Grammer said his top priority is pressing the state to remain in a “supervisory role” at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. Grammer also co-signed Councilman Todd Crandell’s letter urging the state to remain in control of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Bob Long (R)
Republican Del. Bob Long has represented the Sixth District since 2015, spending most of that time working in the Ways and Means Committee. According to his website, Long looks to make the state a “business-friendly” environment, commit unwavering support for law enforcement, call for transparency on school funding, and help redistrict Maryland after describing the state as “the worst gerrymandered state in the country.” Long also co-signed Councilman Todd Crandell’s letter urging the state to remain in control of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Ric Metzgar (R)
Metzgar has been a member of the state’s House of Delegates since 2015, where he has been on a number of committees such as the Ways and Means Committee, Tax Credit Evaluation Committee, and Health and Government Operations Committee. He is currently serving on the Appropriations Committee since 2019. The Republican delegate has sponsored three bills that have signed into law this year, including giving tax credits to veterans and the elderly and commissioning a study to evaluate the state’s Division for Rehabilitation Services. Metzgar also co-signed Councilman Todd Crandell’s letter urging the state to remain in control of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Megan Ann Mioduszewski (D)
Democratic candidate Megan Ann Mioduszewski looks represent District 6, which has been a Republican stronghold for the three incumbents since 2015. Born and raised in Dundalk, Mioduszewski has served on the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee since 2014. The Democratic candidate has said her main priority is providing Maryland veterans with proper healthcare, as well as creating more jobs and slashing taxes within the district.
Jake Mohorovic III (D)
Democratic candidate Jake Mohorovic III is the son of former Del. Jake Mohorovic Jr., who served as District 7’s delegate as a member of the Democratic Party from 1995 to 2003.
BALTIMORE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY:
Scott Shellenberger (D)
Democrat Scott Shellenberger has been the State’s Attorney for Baltimore County since 2007, and says he looks to address the root causes of criminality that is “beyond their control” per an interview with the Baltimore Sun. Shellenberger also says his top priority would be to change the public’s perception of the criminal justice system.
James A. Haynes (R)
James Haynes is the Republican challenger for Baltimore County’s state’s attorney race. Haynes says he has spend over 20 years as a trial lawyer in the Maryland court system and looks to find ways to strengthen respect for law enforcement.
ATTORNEY GENERAL:
Anthony G. Brown (D)
The Democratic candidate for attorney general, Anthony Brown, looks to supersede outgoing Attorney General Brian Frosh and look to be an “advocate of change.” Following his tenure as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor from 2007 to 2015, Brown unsuccessfully ran for governor against Larry Hogan in 2014. He is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves with 30 years of service. He currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland’s Fourth District since 2017.
Michael Peroutka (R)
Republican candidate Michael Peroutka is a former member of the Anne Arundel County Council and one-time presidential candidate in 2004 on the Constitution Party ticket. According to his website, Peroutka promises to prosecute those who violate “God-given, constitutionally protected, liberties” and protect Marylanders from “those who have entered the United States and Maryland unlawfully.” Peroutka has previously said that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were an “inside job” and a controlled demolition.
COMPTROLLER:
Barry Glassman (R)
Barry Glassman, who is currently serving his second term as county executive for Harford County, is the Republican nominee to be the state’s chief financial officer. He has previously represented Harford County in the both houses of the General Assembly and served as president of the Maryland Association of Counties. Glassman has said that curbing inflation for Marylanders is his top priority.
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D)
Brooke Lierman is a civil rights attorney who has represented Maryland’s 46th district in the House of Delegates since 2015. The Democratic candidate has said her priorities as comptroller would be closing the racial wealth gap and helping to combat against high prices for Marylanders.