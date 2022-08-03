TURNER STATION — On Wednesday, six high school students part of a STEM summer program went on a historical tour of Turner Station, highlighting famous Black figures from the community.
Students in the STEMcx program arrived at Turner Station at 9 a.m. for a tour guided by the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group. The students in the summer program are studying bioethics and the moral issues that arise in advancing bio technology, according to STEMcx parent program chair Genia Loving-Clash.
Prior to the start of tour, Morgan State University professor Adele Newson-Horst talked with the tour guests about Turner Station and the life of Henrietta Lacks, including her non-consented contribution to modern medicine.
“I think it’s extremely important for young people to know their history to know what elaborate history of Turner Station and of the wonderful people who settled here,” Newson-Horst said.
At the pre-tour lecture, students were taught how Henrietta Lacks moved from a tobacco farm in Virginia to Turner Station with her husband David Lacks who worked at Bethlehem Steel in 1941.
Newson-Horst noted Black steelworkers and their families were pushed into Turner Station as a result of 20th century segregation that was legislatively enforced throughout the country.
The neighborhood, however, flourished with local businesses, banks and postal services according to the Morgan State professor.
“This community thrived,” Newson-Horst said. “Not only did it survive, it did thrive.”
The lecture then pivoted to Henrietta Lacks and the discovery of “HeLa” cells. Lacks had a sample of her cells unknowingly taken from her by John Hopkins doctors while being treated for cervical cancer in 1951.
Lacks’ cell sample astounded doctors as her cells continued to multiply and reproduce indefinitely instead of dying. Thus her cells were used to study drug effects on cancer cells and the human body even after her death in 1951. Lack’s cells are still being used in many medical studies and even contributes to vaccines for diseases as recent as coronavirus.
After Newson-Horst’s lecture, the students were gathered in the waiting area of the Henrietta Lacks Community Room to begin the tour. The tour was lead by the founder and president of Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group, Servant Courtney Speed. Speed, along with the summer program students, walked down New Pittsburgh Avenue, as she pointed out neighborhood buildings and properties the community landmarked to preserve the history of Turner Station.
Properties such as the now-VFW building on New Pittsburgh Avenue that once was a nursing school before being turned into a community library were on display.
“We had it landmarked so they wouldn’t tear this down,” Speed said.
Speed, who has lived in Turner Station since the 1960s with her husband, received waves and greetings from residents, emphasizing how close-knit the community continues to be. Always excited and eager to educate, Speed cautions the importance of passing down the events of the past to the kids of today.
“It’s so much history that we have to let five generations down know about and if we don’t do it, it will be lost,” Speed said.
The tour concluded at Henrietta Lacks’ landmarked residence on 713 New Pittsburgh Avenue where students gathered on Lacks’ doorstep, as the tour guide continue to explain the proud history of the historical and local woman.
“They need to know about Henrietta Lacks because it is a cautionary tale,” Newson-Horst said. “And if you don’t think it can happen again you really need to think again so history across the board is very important.”