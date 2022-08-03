TURNER STATION — On Wednesday, six high school students part of a STEM summer program went on a historical tour of Turner Station, highlighting famous Black figures from the community.

Students in the STEMcx program arrived at Turner Station at 9 a.m. for a tour guided by the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group. The students in the summer program are studying bioethics and the moral issues that arise in advancing bio technology, according to STEMcx parent program chair Genia Loving-Clash.