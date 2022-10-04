Patapsco High School’s varsity football team has had a pitch-perfect start to the year, as the Patriots approach the midway mark this season.
The Patriots have improved in most categories since last year, especially in the win column, with coaches looking to run the table against regional opponents.
Last season, Patapsco’s football team had an up-and-down year that saw the Patriots tallying an overall record of six wins and four losses. This led the Patriots to finish in the middle of the state standings and third in the Baltimore County 3A Region.
Head coach Tyler Clough says his expectations have remained the same since the season began — to add some silverware in the school’s trophy case.
“Our expectations are to win a division championship,” Clough said. “That means winning all of our games from week two to week eight, and so far — four weeks in — we’ve done that.”
Coach Clough is right that the Patriots have boosted an undefeated overall record of five wins and no losses that includes beating two regional teams: the Towson Generals and Landsdowne Vikings.
Looking at the boxscores all season long, it is clear that the Patriots have the capabilities to blow out teams but have no problem pulling out close wins in a grit-and-grind sort of fashion — “They have that dog in them” as the saying goes.
One statistical improvement has been the amount of points the Patriots have given up this season compared to last year. By October 2021, the defense gave up 46 points — 184 total points by last season’s end. Currently, the Patriots have only given up 28 points — a little over half of what it was by this time last year.
Defensive Coordinator Charles Allen says spending time in the film room is a big component to game planning against other schools week-in and week-out.
“We usually game plan schematics off of watching film constantly for about a good hour for two days,” Allen said. “And then my kids watch film when they get home.”
According to Allen, the Patriots’ defense runs a 4-4 base that has four down linemen with two defensive tackles lined up in front of the offensive guards.
With a 4-4 defense, speed and game intelligence is key as some defenders might have to change positions through different set of downs.
Allen also says his 4-4 defense allows players to change formation to a 4-3 base, depending on whatever offense they play in a given week.
Allen’s defensive schemes have been paying off, as the Patriots’ defense have gained 13 total sacks this season, averaging 2.6 sacks a game.
Players like senior middle linebacker Eric Olsen have helped lifted the defense into a fearsome tackling group.
Averaging six tackles a game this season, team captain Olsen has so far tallied 25 total tackles with 18 being solo.
“I have coached him for four years now,” Allen said. “He’s one of the best captains I’ve ever coached period and he’s one of the hardest workers I have.”
Allen also mentioned senior defensive end and outside linebacker Kevin Batchelor have also contributed much to the defense’s success this season.
Leading the team with a total of six sacks, Batchelor averages a little more than one per game so far this season.
“Our front is really what holds our defense strong,” Allen said.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots’ offense have scored a total of 99 points this season in a ground-for-pound run game compared to the 147 total points scored last year. The Patriots’ offense are on pace to eclipse last season’s points tally.
Offense Coordinator Tony Lugenbeel says he prioritizes the skills and abilities his players already have that help contribute to their stellar run-game.
“It’s really tough to run the air-raid and spread offenses in high school,” Lugenbeel said. “Over the last year, we’ve rebuilt and revamped the program into more of a ground-for-pound style team.”
Running backs like juniors Noah Cornish and Antony Hernandez have helped sustained the Patriots’ running game into a two-headed monster.
So far this season, Cornish has tallied a total 11 touchdowns and 773 rushing yards, averaging almost 155 rushing yards per game.
However, there is room for another stellar player in the backfield as Hernandez has so far accumulated 177 total rushing yards, averaging almost 6 six yards per carry.
Though the season is only at halfway completed, it seems the Patriots are keen on taking their team to the next level and pushing for a division championship. With outstanding play so far this season, Patapsco High School might have to make some room in the trophy case.