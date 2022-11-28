Norwood Elementary students put on parade
Ms. Nina Arlotta and her art class at Norwood Elementary School pose with student-made floats after parading them through the school last Wednesday, Nov. 23. Read more on page 14.
Norwood students march down the hallways to kick off the student-led parade.
Norwood Elementary Principal Candice Stafford walks with third-grade students down the hallways during the parade.
Little on-lookers for the parade proudly hold their sketches of parade balloons for everyone to see.
Last Wednesday, Nov. 23, students at Norwood Elementary led a parade for the school, with floats designed and made by the children.
Norwood Elementary School art teacher Ms. Nina Arlotta had her students design floats for the parade that took place at 9:15 a.m. inside the school.
Arlotta encouraged her third-grade students to build their floats using recyclables.
According to Arlotta, both her class and art club had read the book, “Balloons over Broadway,” where the students developed ideas on how to design their customized floats.
The students’ floats were well-thought-out as they created sketches for how they wanted their floats to look for the entire school to see.
According to Arlotta, “in art class, each class selected and voted on a class theme, and made a piece of the parade float.”
Everyone collaboratively assembled the float in art class where each student in the third grade has a personalized float in the parade.
Alrlotta said that students in the other grades drew “sketches of balloon floats they would like to see in the parade” while in art class.
