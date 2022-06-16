EDGEWOOD — On June 10, 2022 Billy Joe “Woody” Perdue, Jr. passed away from kidney and liver failure; devoted husband of Teresa Perdue (nee Cesnick); beloved father of Brooke Perdue, preceded in death by his mother Joan O’Connor Weber, father Billy Joe Perdue, Sr., step-father Andy Weber, the late Lt. Paul Butrim and Great Nephew Nolan Butrim. He is survived by his sister Buffy Butrim and brother Kevin Perdue, along with many loving relatives to include nephews RJ Butrim and Cory Butrim.
He was a highly skilled HVAC chiller mechanic and had been affiliated with Local 486. In earlier years he enjoyed bowling, was an avid Nascar fan and loved spending time in Ocean City, Maryland. He left us much too soon and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
Visiting hours will be held at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, on Thursday June 16th, 2022 from 5-8 pm. Interment will be private.
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Perdue, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.