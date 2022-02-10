DUMFRIES — Bradley Benson, husband and father of three boys, grandfather and great grandfather passed peacefully at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Brad was the son of Reverend Jesse Elmer and Marcella Benson and the brother of Bruce and Beverly Benson. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Brad graduated from Dundalk High School in 1959 and American University in 1963. He was a First Lieutenant in the Army and deployed with the 9th Infantry into the Mekong Delta, Vietnam in 1966. In 1970 Brad completed his J.D. from the University of Baltimore Law School and joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent. After 28 years of service to the FBI, Brad retired in Woodbridge, Virginia where he was already a prominent community figure known for volunteerism and community leadership. Brad's faith in God and commitment to St. Paul United Methodist Church was evident in the time, talents, and treasure he gave. From mowing the grass to pulpit messaging, Brad adored his church and the members there within. What Brad was most known for was the absolute devotion and joy he found in friends and family. His smile, humor, compassion, and generosity still resonate with all who knew him. Brad could be found helping feed those in need at the church pantry just as surely as he could be found spelling Woodbridge with his body during a high school football game. He loved his community. He was an example for so many and his spirit was an inseparable thread in the fabric of Woodbridge. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne E. Benson and his three sons and daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, and one great grandson - Robert (son) and Shelley Benson and their son Samuel and great grandson Kaden Benson, Bruce (son) and Lori Benson and their son Whit and daughter Kaylie, and George (son) and Emilee Benson and George's sons Kyle and Andrew and daughters Annmarie and Katie and stepson Tyler and stepdaughter Hailee. Visitation is planned for 6pm to 8pm on February 8, 2022 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. Services will be held at 11:30am on February 9, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church 1400 G St. Woodbridge, VA 22191 followed by a procession to Quantico National Cemetery for a 1:30pm funeral.
Donations in Brad's name can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church at the following linkGive (fellowshiponegiving.com)or by check made out to St Paul United Methodist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Benson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.