FT. HOWARD — (Humin) Carole A. Poist, nee Humin, 83, passed away on January 18, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD. She was predeceased in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry), her brother (Ted) and sisters Debbie and Laura. She is survived by her daughters Beverly (Richard), Linda (Joe), Cheryl (Alan), Lisa (Scott) and Jerri (Chuck). Also survived by her loving grandchildren, Christopher, Jamie, Tashie, Alan Jr., Caitlin, Eric, Mat and Megan; great-grandchildren, Diego, Kaylee and Leo; Brothers-in-Law (Tony & Al); Sisters-in-Law (Elizabeth & Mary) and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:30 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7801 North Point Road, Edgemere, MD. 21219 with internment immediately following at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, 5598 Trumps Mill Road, Baltimore, MD. 21206.
Memorial donations may be made in Carole's name to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, address listed above.
To plant a tree in memory of Carole Poist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
