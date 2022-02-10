GORE, VA — Charles Allen Baugher Sr, 71, former Dundalk resident, passed away on December 23, 2021.
Charles known to friends and family as Chuck, was born to parents Ray and Glenna Baugher nee Hughes, on March 11,1950 in Baltimore, Maryland.
As a Watersedge resident, Chuck attended Dundalk Sr High before entering the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. Chuck was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Chuck worked as a Water Treatment Operator at Bethlehem Steel, where he retired after 42 years.
Chuck was a Master Locksmith and honored by the American Locksmith Association of America. Chuck owned and operated a Locksmith Service company for 40 years.
Chuck met Georgiannia Baugher in the summer of 1969. They were married on September 6, 1970, in Oahu, Hawaii. Together they raised one child Charles Allen Baugher Jr. in Dundalk Maryland.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his siblings Darlene Petty Weinberg and Danny Baugher, his son Charles Baugher Jr, daughter in-law Michele, two Grandchildren, Charles Baugher III and Isabella Baugher and three Great- Grandsons Braxton, Xavier, and Donovan.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Georgiannia Baugher, Father Ray E. Baugher, Mother Glenna Baugher, and brother Roger Darryl Petty.
The family is having a celebration of life in honor of Chuck on February 27 from 1-4 at Kimberly Farms Banquet Hall, 1721 Bayard Ave Dundalk, Md 21222.
We are asking that in lieu of flowers, if you desire, make a donation to Disabled Veterans or The American Cancer Society in honor of Chuck.
