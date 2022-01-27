DUNDALK — On January 22, 2022 Christopher Barr Jr., beloved husband of Mary Ann Barr; son of the late Christopher Barr Sr. and Hedwig Barr; loving brother of Raymond Barr, Melvin Barr, and the late Judy Guraleczka and Linda Koppenhaver; devoted father of Danny Barr, Robin Ward, David Barr, Brian Barr, and the late Scott Barr; cherished grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by many more family members and friends. Christopher enjoyed fishing, hunting and wood working. Every year he would make ornaments for the children. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A funeral service celebrating Christopher's life will be held at the funeral home Friday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Connelly Funeral Home Of Dundalk.
