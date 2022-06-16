EDGEMERE — On Friday, June 10, 2022 the Edgemere /Sparrows Point community lost a legend. Claudio J Mone, 102 years old, died peacefully in his home. Claudio was a World War II Veteran originally from Connecticut. He met his wife Dorothy in Baltimore, and were married for 67 years until her passing in 2014. Together, in 1961, they built their waterfront home in Edgemere. This family location became the centerpoint of Sunday gatherings for over 60 years. Affectionately known by all as "Shorty", Shorty owned and operated Shorty's garage on Wise Avenue for over 30 years. He was an active member of the Edgemere VFW. Shorty, while short in stature, was larger than life in spirit ,humor, generosity, and love. He is survived by his son Claude and his wife Cindy. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Kristina Michele and Eric Mone. He is also survived by four great granddaughters Hayley, Hanna. Summer, and Sara. To say that he will be missed is an understatement. Private services will be held on Wednesday, June 15. In lieu of flowers Shorty requested donations be made to:
