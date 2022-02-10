BALTIMORE — On February 5, 2022 Darlene Koch, beloved wife of Glenn Koch and the late Charles Waters, dear sister to Kenneth Danneman and his wife Beatrice and the late Andrew Danneman; loving aunt of Kenneth Danneman Jr. and his wife Colleen, Kimberly Iwanowski and her husband Kenneth, Pamela Fuchsluger and her husband Mark, and the late Robby Danneman and his wife Mary Ellen; cherished great-aunt to Kaitlyn Iwanowski, Kayla Iwanowski, Sierra Sherman and her husband David, Olivia Fuchsluger, and Mark Fuchsluger. Darlene is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Friday from 2-5 & 7-9 PM on Friday. Additional visitiation will be held Saturday morning at the Oak Crest Chapel from 9-10 AM. A funeral service celebrating Darlene's life will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM at Oak Crest. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
