ESSEX — Donald (Butch) Gilbert Miller of Dundalk, Md passed away on July 29, 2022. He was born January 26, 1932 in Baltimore to the late Floyd Miller & Mamie Miller (Etherton). He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Dolores Evelyn Miller (Cyzyk) and brothers Raymond and Robert Miller. Don was born and raised in Edgemere and Sparrows Point and began his career at Bethlehem Steel as a tractor operator in 1950. He joined the Army in 1952 and later returned to Bethlehem Steel. He and Dolores married in 1957 and moved to Dundalk where they raised their family. Don retired from Bethlehem Steel in the early 1990s after over 40 years if service. He was involved from the start up of Boy Scout Troop 343 (Christ Lutheran Church, Dundalk) and spent over 40 years as an Assistant Scout Master. He was an active and faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and was involved in many organizations and events. Don enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and especially camping, whether with the Boy Scouts or his family. Just don't ask him to back a camper into it's spot. After his retirement he filled his day helping family and friends with errands and doctor's appointments. Don is survived by his companion of nearly 30 years, Nancy Kimmons: 3 sons, David Miller, Douglas Miller and girlfriend, Carol DiDonato and Timothy Miller, daughter-in-law Gina; five grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Jenna, Jack & Sam Miller; one great grandson Levi Poole. A funeral was held on Monday, August 1st at Connelly Funeral Home in Dundalk. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's memory to Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation at 1929 Susquehanna Hall Road, Whiteford, MD 21160..
