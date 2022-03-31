LUSBY — Donald Wayne Wynkoop, 80, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Gearldean Land Wynkoop, his daughter Donna Wynkoop-Langley of Dundalk, and his granddaughter, Savannah Langley of Baltimore. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Simpson, and his brothers Kenneth Wynkoop and Thomas Ott, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Alford Wynkoop and Alice Kephart, brothers Douglas Wynkoop, Johnny Ott, Ronald Wynkoop, Michael Wynkoop, and his dear sister Roma Bullock.
Donald retired from The George Washington University after over 25 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the Chesapeake Bay, hunting, fishing, and just being on the water. He was also a champion archer and held many accolades in the sport and was once recruited by Team USA for the Olympics.
He could often be found in his garden cultivating seeds or gathering vegetables to share with friends and neighbors, or metal detecting alongside his cherished wife. Donald was a dedicated father and grandfather. His daughter remembers him teaching her how to dance, fish, ice a cake, and change a tire. He always supported her in anything she wanted to do throughout life. He taught his granddaughter all about his love of nature and would bring her seaside treasures of shark teeth, shells, and beautiful stones.
Donald will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
