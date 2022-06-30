BALTIMORE — (Schmitt) Donna Marie Rolnick passed away peacefully on June 17 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 26, 1946, to Melvin and Esther Schmitt. Donna spent the last 30 plus years working for WPM Real Estate Management. She was also on the board of the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber Commerce.
Donna was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Rolnick and her son, Richard Rolnick, as well as her two sisters Linda and Carolyn and brother Michael. She is survived by her brother Robert; by her sons Tim and Tom and their wives Barbara and Sandy; her grandchild children Zachary, Jake, Tyler, Shannon, Jessica, Mandi, Tony; her great grand-children Hannah, Jason, Kyleigh, Makenize, Bailey, Connor, Skyler and Madison. Donna is also remembered by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Life has been planned, please email trolnick@hotmail.com for that information. Donna was very charitable, in lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in her name.
