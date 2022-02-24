GLEN ALLEN, VA — Douglas Lee Hare, devoted husband and father, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Glen Allen, VA at the age of 78. Doug was born October 20, 1943 in Charleston, WV. He grew up in Lockearn, MD and went to school at Staunton Military Academy. He lived in Eastfield, MD for fifteen years before being transferred to Glen Allen, VA. He was pre-deceased by his father, Elmer Calvert Hare Jr in 1992, and mother Falvia Fulvia Hare, nee Faigley in 1976.
Affectionately known as “Douger” within the family he would always wave to passers-by and neighbors driving down the street. Doug loved NASCAR and football, and a good hamburger at family gatherings. He was the bedrock of his family, having served in the US Army as an MP in the late sixties; and having worked for 38 years at Western Electric in Baltimore, MD, as well as Lucent Technologies and VIA Systems in Richmond, VA.
He lived with a number of serious health issues most of his life, but always put that aside to say a kind word to others. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years Mary Lynne Hare, nee Humphreys, and son Christopher Clark Hare, both of Glen Allen, VA. He is already greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held later this year in Dundalk, MD.
