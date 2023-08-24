BERLIN — (Hughes) Eileen Edna Constantine, age 90 of Berlin, Maryland passed away on August 17, 2023 at Genesis Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Eileen was born April 17, 1933 to Minnie Shorty Hughes and Stanton Daggett Hughes Sr. in Canton, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Della, Helen, Arnold, James, Hilda, John, Stanton Jr., and Kenneth. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Kutchka Sr., Charles Schattner, and John Constantine Sr. Children that predeceased Eileen are Ronald Kutchka, David Kutchka, Joseph Kutchka Jr., Norman Kutchka, Rosalie Zielinski, and Elaine Holroyd, and step-son William Constantine.
Eileen is survived by daughters, Debra Stasi (Anthony) of Baltimore, Kathleen Murray (Stuart) of Parsonsburg, and Patricia Schattner of Laurel, Delaware. Surviving step-children are, John Constantine Jr., Stephen Constantine, Cheryl Leatham, and Deborah O'Neil. She is also survived by several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen resided in the Baltimore area until 1977 at which time she made her home in Ocean City, Maryland. In 2007 she moved to Berlin, Maryland.
During her lifetime she held many positions in the customer service profession.. While living in Ocean City, she was employed by the Sheraton Hotel, Roses Department Store, and Old Pro Golf. Eileen was also a volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Eastern Shore Cremations and Funeral Services located at 504 Franklin Avenue in Berlin, Maryland on Monday August 28, 2023 from 1 to 2 pm. Eileen will be transported and laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetary in Baltimore on August 29, 2023, at 12 noon where a service for family will take place. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremations and Funeral Services.
