BERLIN — (Hughes) Eileen Edna Constantine, age 90 of Berlin, Maryland passed away on August 17, 2023 at Genesis Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Eileen was born April 17, 1933 to Minnie Shorty Hughes and Stanton Daggett Hughes Sr. in Canton, Maryland.

