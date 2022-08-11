BALTIMORE — On July 31, 2022, Eugene "Gene" Berwin Bathurst, 81, of Dundalk, MD, passed peacefully at age 81 at his home in Baltimore, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lesley (Matthews) Bathurst, his sons Jeffrey Bathurst (Johanna Bathurst), Matthew Bathurst (Amy Bathurst), and Lucas Bathurst (Nancy Bathurst), and his adored grandchildren Rowan Bathurst, Trent Bathurst, Ava Bathurst, Emma Bathurst and Isabelle Bathurst.

