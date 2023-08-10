BALTIMORE — (Harris) Muriel Jones, 94, was peacefully called home on, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Born in Millville, NJ in February 1929, she was the second child of the late Naomi Zimmerman Harris Martin and the late, Harvey R. Harris; her family moved to Edgemere, MD when she was 9 mo. old. Muriel grew up on Waldman Avenue until she married, Bud, in January 1946. In 1950, they moved to a single home in Gray Manor where they resided for 70+ years raising their 4 children. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor and truly had a servant's heart. She used her God given talents to make or volunteer wherever she was needed. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, embroidering, sewing, crocheting, making dolls, ornaments, singing, playing the organ and being a presence in all her children's/grandchildren's activities. She was an active bowler in the church-sponsored league, an active member of the Bayside Promenaders Square Dance organization and enjoyed camping and traveling with family and friends. Being a true friend for life, she will be best remembered for her infectious laugh, her loving, caring, generous spirit and her beautiful smile. Muriel was the beloved wife for 73 yrs. to the late (Bud) George M. Jones (2019); devoted mother of the late Linda M. Mackinnon (2018) and her husband Robert, June M. MacKinnon and her husband Harvey, Robert L. Jones and his wife Gail, Georgia M. Prichard and her husband Ralph; cherished grandmother of Keith MacKinnon, Melanie Bowers, Wendy MacKinnon, Dawn Faro, Scott MacKinnon, Beckie Wilcox, Blair Jones and their spouses; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-greatgrandchildren, dear sister of Stanton Martin and predeceased by siblings, Russel Harris, Bruce Harris, Etta Mae Thornton, James Harris. Her Funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor with interment at Bel-Air Memorial Gardens
