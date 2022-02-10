GORE, VA — (Whetzel) Georgiannia Baugher (Whetzel), 70, former Dundalk resident passed away on October 5, 2021.
Georgiannia, known to friends and family as Georgie, was born in Mt. Storm WV., to parents Albert Whetzel and Maxine Ours, on January 15, 1951. She later moved with her family to Rosedale Maryland, where she was raised by her parents William "Bill" and Maxine Ours and four brothers David Whetzel, Albert "Junior" Whetzel, Gary Whetzel, William Dale Ours, and her only sister Wanda Matthews (Ours).
Georgie attended Overlea High School and later attended Cosmetology School in Baltimore, Maryland.
Georgie worked in cosmetology for 36 years and attained the license of Senior Cosmetologist, working in several salons in the Baltimore area. Georgie eventually became the owner of Shear Performance until she retired in 2014.
Georgiannia met Charles Allen Baugher Sr in the summer of 1969. They were married on September 6, 1970, in Oahu, Hawaii. Together they raised one child, Charles Allen Baugher Jr. in Dundalk Maryland.
She enjoyed country music, trips to the casino and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Georgiannia was survived by her husband Charles Baugher Sr. and is survived by her siblings David Whetzel, Albert Whetzel, Gary Whetzel, Wanda Matthews, her son, Charles Baugher Jr, daughter in-law Michele, two Grandchildren Charles Baugher III and Isabella Baugher and three Great-Grandsons Braxton, Xavier, and Donovan.
Georgiannia was preceded in death by both of her fathers, Albert Whetzel and William Ours, Mother Maxine Ours, and brother William Dale Ours.
The family is having a celebration of life in honor of Georgie on February 27 from 1-4 at Kimberly Farms Banquet Hall, 1721 Bayard Ave Dundalk, Md 21222.
We are asking that in lieu of flowers, if you desire, make a donation to The American Cancer Society in honor of Georgie.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.