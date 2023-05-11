ESSEX — (Unroe) Long time Dundalk and Essex resident Hazel Kroen passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6. She was 91 years old. Her husband, Tom, predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her sons George, Tom (and spouse, Emilie), and Christopher, and her grandson Matthew. A daughter, Mary Angela, predeceased her.
Born in Virginia, Hazel grew up in the small town of Iron Gate before moving to Baltimore as a young adult. She met her husband, Tom, at the Crown Cork and Seal manufacturing company in Highlandtown. After their marriage, they bought a home in Dundalk, where they raised their family. Both were leaders in the community.
Hazel was a banker starting with Equitable Bank, rising in the company from teller to head teller and finally as a branch manager with Bank of America. After her retirement she devoted thousands of volunteer hours in Community Relations services with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. She worked there all-day Monday-Thursday, went to craft fairs on Fridays, and spent many weekends with Tom at their trailer on Chincoteague Island. She chaired the hospital's Community Advisory Board for many years and volunteered her services in other hospital programs as well. Hazel also served for many years on the Board of The Baltimore Medical System. Among her many community roles, she served as president of the Greater Dundalk Community Council and was the Dundalk Rotary Club's Citizen of the Year in 1999. Hazel was generous with her time and her money, supporting many nonprofits and religious Ministries.
Hazel and Tom loved to travel, especially after their retirement. The highlight of their travels together was a trip to Australia and New Zealand. She also travelled to Germany, Switzerland, Alaska and Hawaii among other adventures.
After 50 years in Dundalk, Hazel and Tom moved to Essex in 2006. Her health began to fail in recent years. She was receiving hospice care at the Lighthouse Assisted Living facility in Essex at the time of her passing. In her final act of generosity, Hazel donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 30th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 10003 Bird River Road, Baltimore, MD 21220
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in her memory be made to the Geriatric Education Fund at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
