ESSEX — (Unroe) Long time Dundalk and Essex resident Hazel Kroen passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6. She was 91 years old. Her husband, Tom, predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her sons George, Tom (and spouse, Emilie), and Christopher, and her grandson Matthew. A daughter, Mary Angela, predeceased her.

Born in Virginia, Hazel grew up in the small town of Iron Gate before moving to Baltimore as a young adult. She met her husband, Tom, at the Crown Cork and Seal manufacturing company in Highlandtown. After their marriage, they bought a home in Dundalk, where they raised their family. Both were leaders in the community.

