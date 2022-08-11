ABINGDON — On July 31, 2022, Howard T. Dail, Jr. passed away peacefully at home. Born on August 25, 1942, he was the son of Howard T. Dail Sr. and Marguerite (nee Fryer) Dail, the loving brother of the late Brian Dail, the beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Hammen) Dail, devoted father of Jeffrey Dail, Christopher Dail and his wife Wendy, Beth Marshall and her husband Christopher ,and adoring grandfather to Cade Dail, Peyton Dail, Blane Dail, Brody Dail, Charlotte Marshall, and Winslow Marshall.
Howard attended the University of Maryland College Park where he played Goalie for the Men's Lacrosse team for the 1961 and 1962 seasons. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Master's in Business Administration from the University of Baltimore.
Howard spent 38 years at General Motors on Broening Highway in Baltimore, retiring in 2004. At the time of retirement, he found his "dream retirement job" at Bulle Rock Golf Club in Havre de Grace, where he spent 17 years.
A celebration of life will be held on August 20 at 11 am at Christ our King Presbyterian Church, 10 Lexington Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ our King Church or the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405 Bel Air, MD 21014.Online condolences may be left at www.schimunek-belair.com
