ABINGDON — On July 31, 2022, Howard T. Dail, Jr. passed away peacefully at home. Born on August 25, 1942, he was the son of Howard T. Dail Sr. and Marguerite (nee Fryer) Dail, the loving brother of the late Brian Dail, the beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Hammen) Dail, devoted father of Jeffrey Dail, Christopher Dail and his wife Wendy, Beth Marshall and her husband Christopher ,and adoring grandfather to Cade Dail, Peyton Dail, Blane Dail, Brody Dail, Charlotte Marshall, and Winslow Marshall.

Howard attended the University of Maryland College Park where he played Goalie for the Men's Lacrosse team for the 1961 and 1962 seasons. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Master's in Business Administration from the University of Baltimore.

