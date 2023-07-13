WILMINGTON, DELAWARE — Jim died at home on Friday, June 30, 2023, with his devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen, at his side. He was born the second of four children to Dorothy and Bill McFadden. He is proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Jr (wife Evelyn) and Bob; in-laws, Kate & Joe Schoen; brothers-in-law, Richard Wilson and Joe Schoen, Jr.; nephew, Gary Schoen & niece, Michelle Schoen Akers. Besides Mary Ellen, Jim is survived by sister, Maureen Wilson; sisters-in-law, Ruth McFadden and Rita Schoen and cherished nephews and nieces.
Jim's kindness, humor, generosity and keen intellect will be greatly missed. Leaving behind him a life filled with laughter and love that will be remembered by the many people his spirit touched. Jim believed in working hard, persistence, respecting others, celebrating life, a glass of wine, and above all, in the love of family. No words seem to properly capture the spirit and nature of this amazing man. We have lost a true gentleman. He had opinions on many subjects but was not opinionated.
Jim inherited his work ethic from his father and love of books from his mother. A prolific reader, excellent listener and advisor, and a true friend.
After graduating from Sparrows Point High School, Baltimore, MD, he continued his education at Washington College (BA), Chestertown, MD, American University (MPA) Washington, DC and the University of Delaware (MA & PhD) Newark, DE. He retired from the State of Delaware & was an adjunct professor at Wilmington University. He was literate, incisive and always well prepared. He had an uncommon ability to deconstruct complex public policy issues into more easily analyzed components.
Jim's greatest joys were in the company of Mary Ellen. They traveled to 45 states & internationally. They enjoyed family Sunday dinners with the Schoen family, playing any game- especially charades with his treasured nephews Joseph, Tim and Mark (their families) and the memories he made with them. Some of his fondest memories include Ocean City trips growing up, 'Elders Eve' and holiday dinners as a family.
As sad as that day was, it's impossible to mourn Jim without celebrating his incredible life. Jim passed away with dignity & pride. He exemplifies great faith & loyalty to his family, friends & colleagues. Jim will be dearly missed by his family & friends. He provided us all with so much, we're grateful for his legacy which lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. May we all to be inspired, to find laughter. He will be sadly missed and forever loved but forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life in Jim's honor will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike in Wilmington, DE. Visitation from 11am to 12 noon with funeral service immediately following. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Jim's memory with a charitable contribution to your local Hospice Care Organization.
