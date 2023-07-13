WILMINGTON, DELAWARE — Jim died at home on Friday, June 30, 2023, with his devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen, at his side. He was born the second of four children to Dorothy and Bill McFadden. He is proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Jr (wife Evelyn) and Bob; in-laws, Kate & Joe Schoen; brothers-in-law, Richard Wilson and Joe Schoen, Jr.; nephew, Gary Schoen & niece, Michelle Schoen Akers. Besides Mary Ellen, Jim is survived by sister, Maureen Wilson; sisters-in-law, Ruth McFadden and Rita Schoen and cherished nephews and nieces.

Jim's kindness, humor, generosity and keen intellect will be greatly missed. Leaving behind him a life filled with laughter and love that will be remembered by the many people his spirit touched. Jim believed in working hard, persistence, respecting others, celebrating life, a glass of wine, and above all, in the love of family. No words seem to properly capture the spirit and nature of this amazing man. We have lost a true gentleman. He had opinions on many subjects but was not opinionated.

  

