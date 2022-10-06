DUNDALK — (Harris) Jean Marie Harris Jung, age 89, of Dundalk, Maryland, passed peacefully on September 18, 2022, of natural causes, at the Augsburg Lutheran Home, where she has been a resident since 2019.
Jeanie was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 19, 1933, attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College, and the University of North Carolina where she earned her Masters in Library Science. She worked in several roles in Baltimore County government and at Dundalk Community College. She was a librarian, an educator, appointed to the Baltimore County Board of Education and served as the Deputy Zoning Commissioner of Baltimore County.
Jeanie was an accomplished member of and contributor to the Dundalk community and was recognized as 2000 Dundalk Citizen of the Year, serving often as a volunteer or officer in numerous local organizations and was a lifelong supporter of dance, art, and the community.
She is survived by her Son, James Walker Jung, and his Wife, Yvonne, and many loving friends and family. She is preceded in death by her Spouse Alfred Bolz, Spouse Walker Jung, and Daughter Rebecca Marie Jung.
A celebration of life service will be held on the 5th of November at 11:00 am, at Towson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1710 Dulaney Valley Road, Lutherville, MD 21093. Those wishing to attend the celebration on-line, please contact the church office at 410-825-6045. In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated for the Jeanie Jung Scholarship, Randolph College Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 3215, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or at https://www.randolphcollege.edu/give/online/.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.