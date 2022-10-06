DUNDALK — (Harris) Jean Marie Harris Jung, age 89, of Dundalk, Maryland, passed peacefully on September 18, 2022, of natural causes, at the Augsburg Lutheran Home, where she has been a resident since 2019.

Jeanie was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 19, 1933, attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College, and the University of North Carolina where she earned her Masters in Library Science. She worked in several roles in Baltimore County government and at Dundalk Community College. She was a librarian, an educator, appointed to the Baltimore County Board of Education and served as the Deputy Zoning Commissioner of Baltimore County.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.