David passed away on June 24th, after a long hard-fought battle with Diabetes.
He was born to parents' Bobby Eugene Tate and Rosa Lee Hanson, in Beckley, West Virginia. Dave is survived by his siblings Robert, Sandy, Charles, & Melissa along with all their spouses. He is also survived by his cousin Brinda Minnick who was an older sister to him throughout his life. Dave had five nieces and three nephews that he adored, Nichole, Robert, Holly, Amanda, Katie, Sophia, Aaron & Blake. He also loved his great nieces and nephews.
Dave grew up in Dundalk, Maryland and was a graduate of Patapsco Senior High School. He loved sports and was a fervent Baltimore Orioles, Colts & Ravens Fan. He enjoyed playing in the Dundalk Fantasy Football League for over forty years with his friend Billy Petusky.
Dave especially loved all of his pets throughout his life providing them with unending love, & treats.
We will miss him dearly!
No services are to be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dave & the family request that In lieu of flowers donations be made to your local Humane Society in David's name.
