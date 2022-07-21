SPARROWS POINT — On Sunday, July 17, 2022 Jordan L. Patterson, 89, peacefully passed away after a brief illness.

Born November 24, 1932 in Saledo, Texas, "Pat" was known for his hard and relentless work ethic, having worked 40+ years in the Bethlehem Steel Hot Strip Mill.

