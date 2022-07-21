SPARROWS POINT — On Sunday, July 17, 2022 Jordan L. Patterson, 89, peacefully passed away after a brief illness.
Born November 24, 1932 in Saledo, Texas, "Pat" was known for his hard and relentless work ethic, having worked 40+ years in the Bethlehem Steel Hot Strip Mill.
He was a proud and decorated Armed Forces veteran having served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Growing up in Texas, he was a stellar and recognized athlete in both football and baseball. He donated a great deal of his time and abilities, coaching local athletic teams in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area - from numerous baseball teams to the Edgemere Falcons football program.
He is the beloved husband of the late Bernice Lee Patterson (Via); devoted father of Michelle L. Patterson and Matthew Patterson. He is the loving grandfather of Jordana Ellison, W. LeGrand Lee, III, Sarah Jane Gray, Kristopher Lee, Lauren Renae Patterson, Kimberly Nicole O'Shaughnessy and the late Emily Jenae Patterson; great grandfather of Raevyn & Brennyn Ellison, Aiden & Bernice Kimball, Rome Alexander O'Shaughnessy, Maeve Evelyn & Aoife Jane Gray.
Friends may visit at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 120 Stemmers Run Road on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Glen Haven Cemetery.
