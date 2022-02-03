DUNDALK — On January 28, 2022, Joseph "Reds" Terzi, son of John (Peta) and Constance Terzi, loving husband of Dolores Terzi (nee Impallaria), father of Joseph C. Terzi II and wife Cherie, John Terzi and wife Susan and the late Laura Terzi, grandfather of Joseph C. Terzi III and wife Shelby, Samantha McManus and husband Dan, John Terzi II, Michael Terzi and Benjamin Terzi, great grandfather of Kai and Cora. Mr. Terzi was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Adler.
Born and raised in Little Italy, Joe grew up understanding the importance of family and friends. He spent his childhood creating memories with his sister, Dolores Adler, and his best friends/cousins, Donald Velli and Joseph Liberrci.
Joe grew up with his wife of 63 years, Dolores. Together, they raised three wonderful children: Joseph II, John, and Laura. Family was Joe's main priority, working endlessly to support them and instill strong family values. He loved and protected each person in the family to no end. Throughout his life, Joe strived to ensure his family's safety and wellbeing. As a grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with each of his five grandchildren, sharing stories of his childhood adventures and passing down family traditions. Joe's proudest moments involved watching his wife, children, and grandchildren achieve milestone moments. He was the most supportive husband, father, and grandfather.
Joe was known for his raw, God-given intelligence. As a civil engineer for over 40 years, he could fix anything with a creative strategy and execution. Joe had an unwavering appetite for knowledge- always learning new information on historic and current events, alike. He was full of surprise talents like being an excellent dancer. Joe loved dancing the Jitterbug, Tango, and Cha-Cha.
Joe enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including playing cards and attending weekly luncheons with lifelong friends from 'the Neighborhood". He also enjoyed going on Our Lady of Hope bus trips with his wife to the casino. For 32 years, Joe was actively involved in the Eastwood Handicap Dances to ensure the safety and protection of the attendees. There, he developed great friendships with people in the Dundalk community.
Joe dedicated his life to those he loved dearly. He was a staple of the Terzi family and will truly be missed. We are forever grateful for his unconditional love, care, and guidance.
Visitation with family will be on Thursday 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children Hospital.