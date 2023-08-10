BALTIMORE — Lester Robert Tucker "Bob", 84 years old, of Dundalk, MD passed away at VA Loch Raven Medical Center on Wednesday, August 2, 2023; in the loving presence of his wife and children by his side. Bob was the son of the late Lester A. Tucker and Martha Ei Tucker. Bob was born on December 19, 1938 in Dundalk, MD. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bob greatly enjoyed working in his yard and gardens as well as planting flowers at the senior center for many years. He was a lover of the outdoors and traveling with his family to many places along the east coast over the years. Bob loved his campground site at Woodlands for many years. Back in the day he barbequed hard! Bob was retired from truck driving after 25 years, then worked at Home Depot for another 20 years. He served his country in the Air Force as a radio operator overseas. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra Tucker, daughter Diane Tucker, son Timothy Tucker and his wife April Tucker, and grandson, Kevin Hamer. He was predeceased by siblings Dorothy Williams, Ken Tucker, Marian Eurice, and Charlotte Shupe, as well as his son Michael Tucker and daughter Bonnie Tucker. Funeral arrangements were handled by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the VA Loch Raven Medical Center.
