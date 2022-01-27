DUNDALK — Lucille Ella Scrivani, 98, long-time resident of Dundalk, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Bridging Life in Randallstown. Born September 8, 1923 in Crozet, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Pearl and Woodie Hall. Besides her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, James J. Scrivani; brother Leonard Hall and sisters Lois Walton, Helen Fuller, and Francine Hall. She was a graduate of Sparrows Point High School Class of 1942.
Lucille's greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn and husband Darryl Modracek and son James A. and wife Gloria Scrivani; her sister Hazel Scrivani; and her brother Norman Hall. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren Darryk Modracek and wife Amy, Keri Amorosi and husband Christian, Robyn Nolker and husband Mark, and Bethany Smith and her husband Christopher; her nine beloved great-grand children Matthew, Owen, Cole, Elise, Camryn [Cami], Cody, Lucas, Ella, and Briea; and her dear friend Nancy August.
In addition to being a homemaker, Lucille was also Financial Secretary for the Polish Women's Alliance of America
for over 70 years. In 1963 Lucille joined the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 38 serving as Unit President and Unit Secretary for many years; Chairman of the Education Program and Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation Program; and volunteered at the Fort Howard VA Hospital; Loch Raven VA Hospital; and the Perry Point VA Hospital. At the Northern Central District level, Lucille served as District President, District Secretary, and District Chairperson of the Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Program. On the Department of Maryland level, Lucille served as Chairman of the Field Service Program and Chairman of the Volunteer Hospital Workers Program for more than 15 years. After many years of service, the Veterans Affairs Volunteer Services Program presented Lucille with the Honorary Member Award. In 2010, at the age of 87, Lucille received the Congressional Volunteer Recognition Award at a ceremony at Rep. C.A. 'Dutch' Ruppersberger's office. Lucille compiled 59 years of service for our veterans, even crocheting lap blankets and sewing Foley bag covers for the veterans at the VA hospitals. Her life was dedicated to patriotism and volunteering for our veterans when and where needed.
Visitation will be held at Connelly's Funeral Home, 7110 Sollers Point Rd, Dundalk, MD on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 1-5 pm. Funeral services will be held at Connelly's Funeral Home on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11 am. Graveside services will follow at Holly Hills Memorial Gardens, 10201 Bird River Rd, Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 38, 3300 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD 21222, c/o the Education Program or the Children and Youth Program; or the Loch Raven Veteran's Medical Center, Volunteer Services Program, All Purpose Account Memorial for Lucille. Make checks payable to VA MD Healthcare System, 3900 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD