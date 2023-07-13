BARTOW, FLORIDA — (Swiger) Madeline Hilda Swiger, 98, of Bartow, Florida, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2023. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Madeline is survived by her sons Roger, Robert, and Randy Swiger. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Swiger and son Richard Swiger.

Madeline dedicated her career as a Chaplain at Baltimore City Hospital, providing spiritual support to those in need. She was deeply committed to her work and touched the lives of many through her compassionate service.

