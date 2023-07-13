BARTOW, FLORIDA — (Swiger) Madeline Hilda Swiger, 98, of Bartow, Florida, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2023. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Madeline is survived by her sons Roger, Robert, and Randy Swiger. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Swiger and son Richard Swiger.
Madeline dedicated her career as a Chaplain at Baltimore City Hospital, providing spiritual support to those in need. She was deeply committed to her work and touched the lives of many through her compassionate service.
In her free time, Madeline enjoyed being a counselor, using her empathetic nature to guide and support others. She found joy in helping people navigate through life's challenges and was a source of comfort to many.
Madeline worshipped at the Dundalk Church Of God, where she found solace and strength in her faith. Her spiritual journey was an important aspect of her life.
A private ceremony will be held to honor Madeline's life and legacy. Contributions in her memory can be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Madeline Swiger will be remembered for her unwavering love and dedication to her family, her compassionate nature, and her deep faith. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
To plant a tree in memory of Madeline Swiger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.