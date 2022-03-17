DUNDALK — Marie A. De Libera, 99, born October 3, 1922 in Piney Fork, Ohio, and a resident of Dundalk since 1948, was called home to heaven on Monday, March 14, 2022. Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 48 years, Orland, as well as Marie's five brothers and sisters: Arthur Da Grava, Rose Merriman, Elvira Spontaneo, Anthony Da Grava and Peter Da Grava, Jr. Marie is survived by her two daughters, Bonita Saul & Denise Kropkowski, son-in-law Donald Kropkowski, and eight grandchildren: Heather Rathbone, Thomas Saul, Daniel Saul, Timothy Saul, Adam Kropkowski, Amy Glacken, Ronald Saul & Andrew Kropkowski. Marie has five great-grandchildren: Royce Rathbone, Caleb Glacken, Elliot Saul, Cole Glacken & Ezra Saul.
The family is welcoming friends and family to Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Thursday, March 17th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 18th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church of Edgemere in honor of Marie
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.