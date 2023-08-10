DAMASCUS, MARYLAND — Mark Anthony Stachowiak, of Damascus, MD passed away suddenly at the age of 68, on Saturday July 29, 2023, at home.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Colleen; his children Erica M. Warnke (Paul), and Adam M. Stachowiak (Caroline); grandchildren, Leilani, Maleia, Paul (Tripp), and Atlas; Mother Geraldine M. Stachowiak, brother, John F. Stachowiak and many nieces, nephews and special friends/family. He was preceded in death by father, Eugene J. Stachowiak, brothers, Eugene J. Stachowiak, Jr. and Michael A. Stachowiak.
Mark graduated in 1973 from Sparrows Point High School. He then graduated from Frostburg State University in 1977 where he received his dual Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and sociology. He began his early career as a psychiatric counselor working at Psychiatric Institute of Washington, Thomas B. Finan Center, and Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents. He later transitioned to the software engineering field working for KCM computer consulting. In 1993, Mark started his own company, MACE Consulting Group, which continued operations until 2016. He then continued to work for CareFirst until his retirement several years ago.
Mark always enjoyed golfing, grilling, spending time with friends and family, fostering quality relationships, a good laugh, and helping friends with any project.
A celebration of life to honor Mark's spirit is being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree of your own, or donating to the Arbor Day Foundation memorial tree reforestation program
