DAMASCUS, MARYLAND — Mark Anthony Stachowiak, of Damascus, MD passed away suddenly at the age of 68, on Saturday July 29, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Colleen; his children Erica M. Warnke (Paul), and Adam M. Stachowiak (Caroline); grandchildren, Leilani, Maleia, Paul (Tripp), and Atlas; Mother Geraldine M. Stachowiak, brother, John F. Stachowiak and many nieces, nephews and special friends/family. He was preceded in death by father, Eugene J. Stachowiak, brothers, Eugene J. Stachowiak, Jr. and Michael A. Stachowiak.

  

