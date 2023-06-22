SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Mark Gordon O'May passed away at his home in Helotes Texas on May 20th, 2023 after a valiant struggle with cancer. He was 61 years old.
Mark grew up in Dundalk and attended Patapsco High School and Dundalk Community College.
After moving to Texas, Mark was employed at Clarke American and after a time became superintendent to the check plant. While working there, he also attended and graduated Magnum Cum Laude from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio where he met his wife to be Gina.
In 2005, Mark began his rise in the Toyota Motor Company. First as a group leader and later on to become senior manager in Human Relations.
He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, and entertaining family and friends at his home.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife Gina O'May and her loving family in Texas. His dear mother Kathleen O'May, cherished brother Michael O'May and sisters Carol Lynn LeRow, Kathleen Falkenhan, and Jeanne O'May. He was predeceased by his father Gordon O'May and brother Brian O'May. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life to honor Mark will be held in Texas at a later date.
