SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Mark Gordon O'May passed away at his home in Helotes Texas on May 20th, 2023 after a valiant struggle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

Mark grew up in Dundalk and attended Patapsco High School and Dundalk Community College.

