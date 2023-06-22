EDGEWATER, MD — Norman R. Stone, Jr., 87, longest serving State Senator in Maryland history, passed away June 16, 2023. Born on September 8, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Lucy and Ray Stone, Norman grew up with his sister Irma on E. Lombard Street in Highlandtown. He attended the local public elementary and junior high schools, and was a proud graduate of Baltimore City College, a college prep high school. Norman attended college and law school at night at the University of Baltimore, working during the day as a bricklayer. He was an accomplished saxophone player. In his teens and early twenties, Norman played in top local bands when he wasn't attending school or laying brick. The most well-known of the bands was called "Norman Ray and the Jazz Bombers." His favorite pastime was fishing, striking fear in the hearts of fish everywhere. He always carried his fishing rods, tackle box, and saxophone in the trunk of his car in case an unexpected opportunity should arise. Norman was a man of action; one of his favorite sayings - only partly tongue-in-cheek - was: "do something even if it's wrong."Norman passed the Maryland bar exam on his first try and became a lawyer in 1960. He was a member of the Maryland General Assembly from 1963 to 2015, serving four years in the House of Delegates, and the remaining 48 years in the State Senate. During this time, Delegate/Senator Stone diligently served the people of the southeast area of Baltimore County, which includes his adopted hometown of Edgemere. He never lost an election. He served as President Pro Tem of the Senate from 1995-1999, and thereafter as President Pro Tem Emeritus until his retirement in 2015. Senator Stone served on numerous committees and task forces and was a member of countless community associations and other civic organizations. Norman is survived by his loving and devoted wife of thirty-eight years, JoAnne Stone; his children, Norman Stone, Lori Josey, David and Jerry Stone; his stepson, Lennie Lehner, Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Denise Stone; his son-in-law Ashley Josey his grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Jessica, Emily, and Megan Stone, Brant Raper, Lennie Lehner, III and Makayla Stone. He is also survived by 4 nieces, who are the daughters of his late sister, Irma and his constant canine companions, Gracie, Molly and Rose and by many other relatives and friends. Friends are invited to celebrate Norman's life on Saturday, June 24 from 2 pm until his funeral service begins at 5 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
