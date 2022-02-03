DUNDALK — On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Patricia Anne Dennis, a long-time resident of Dundalk, beloved mother to Karen A. Dennis and Linda J. Dietsch, and cherished grandmother to Kody Dietsch and beloved daughter to the late John and Marian Stallings, passed from this life at age 82 after a longtime illness. A 1957 graduate of Dundalk High School, Pat went on to work for the Social Security Administration for 25 years where she then retired. Pat loved attending Bingo with friends, spending time with her family and her beloved dogs she had throughout her life, Nip and Tuck, Max, Shadow, and Schroeder. Pat is also survived by many loving friends. Family will receive visitors at Connelly Funeral of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Friday, February 4th from 3 to 7 pm. A service celebrating Pat's life will begin at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Maryland SPCA Donate to MDSPCA Donation Form to help save homeless animals.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.