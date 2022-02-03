Philip Murray Seisman Jr. was born March 6, 1951, to Dorothy and Philip Seisman Sr. He was a huge ray of sunshine from the moment that he was born.
Phil was special. He said I love you every chance he got. He made you feel important when you were around him. He brought laughter and joy to all that knew him, from silly jokes and dance parties in the kitchen to big hugs and making up songs about how much he loved you. Phil worked hard his entire life to provide for those he loved. He gave what he could to those in need. Phil was a husband, dad, pop, brother, uncle, friend, and human that people need in their life. With his passing, the world will be a dimmer place.
Phil is survived by the family that he adored beyond measure. His wife, Pammy, was the absolute love of his life. They shared four decades of love and almost 38 years of marriage. He was immensely proud of his children, Jessica, Philip, Kyle, Travis, and Beyonce. His ten grandchildren were genuine treasures that he couldn't stop telling people about. He is also survived by his brother and three sisters, whom he loved so much. He was preceded in death only by those loving parents that brought him into the world. He will be mourned for a long time by all who knew him and are devastated by the loss of him.
Phil's legacy will be his heart. The love that he had for others was truly one of a kind. Let that inspire you to tell those you love how you feel. Time is precious, and so is love.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions are made to the following link:
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.