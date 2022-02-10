EDGEMERE — On January 19, 2022, Rita M. Greeson passed peacefully at home at the age of 75. She leaves behind her beloved family including her husband of 40 years, Norman Meredith; daughter, Alicia Jones and her fiance, John Goodwin; sister, Audrey and her husband, Gary Davis; brother, Michael and his wife, Debbie; grandson, Greg Harris and his wife, Jenn; granddaughter, Kate Harris and her fiance Richard; great-grandchildren Caylee and Isaac and many nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Genevieve and Willard, Sr., brothers, Willard, Jr. and Daniel and stepson, Michael Meredith.
Rita was raised in Baltimore and graduated from St. Michael's Business School. She then began her banking career with MD National Bank. Rita continued her education and retired from banking as a VP with Signet Bank. She then pursued her passion for exercise and nutrition and became a personal trainer at Charlestown Senior Living Community - this was her dream job. She competed in the Senior Olympics and was very proud of all the medals she won.
Rita loved her life, her family, dear friends and the Edgemere community. She often said, "Who's got it better than me?" We will miss her dearly.
There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
