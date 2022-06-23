COSHOCTON, OHIO — Robert G. Head, age 85, of Coshocton, passed away on June 12, 2022 in the loving arms of his wife, Gloria. Bob was born on August 30, 1936, to the late Fait and Anne (Zilka) Head. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in Dundalk, Maryland from the age of two. Bob graduated from Dundalk High School in 1954.
Shortly after graduation, he married his High School sweetheart, Gloria Wolf. He graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia in 1959 with distinction. He was elected President of Kalon, the Honor Society of the college.
Bob joined Edmont as a sales trainee in 1960. Following several transfers and promotions, he retired from Edmont in 1992 as Vice President of Sales. He did consulting work in the D.C. area for five years. They built a home in Ocean City, MD in 1989 while maintaining their Coshocton home and condo in D.C. For the last two years, they have lived with their daughter and son-in-law due to health issues because of Parkinsons.
Along with his wife Gloria, Bob leaves three children, Patricia (Keith) Wilson of Coshocton, Glenn (Linda) Head of Coshocton and Gregory (Bonnie) Head of Akron; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Head of Dundalk, MD and a sister, Carole Fogle of Catonsville, MD.
The family will receive visitors at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, 45494 CR 23, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at the church at 12:00 pm, followed by a luncheon at the church. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio is serving the family.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Interim Hospice, 499 S. 2nd St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
