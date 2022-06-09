EASTPOINT /DUNDALK — The Eastpoint Dundalk Community has lost a loving soul Roy McAvoy age 65 died of a heart attack on May 20, 2022. He was a beloved husband to Patricia M.McAvoy a devoted father to Christy Borst, Monika Gibson, Colleen Tudor, Dearly departed nephew Ernie and a Fur-Dad to Lil'Bear. He was a mentor and father figure to two Son-in-laws George Borst and Joshua Tudor sr. He was a awesome and fun Poppy to Amber,Troy,Gabrielle, Angel, Christopher, Zachary, Grant, Joshua and Blake. He became a Great-Grandpa in 2022 to Leannah, Caleb and Heaven but if you ask any family member they will tell you he has lots more grandchildren that either he adopted or that adopted him. He was an active member of The Gates Church and loved his God very much. He was also a active member of The Dundalk reenactment of The War of 1812. His body was donated to science so we will only have a Memorial which will be held on June 11,2022 at 11:30 a.m at Northeast Baptist Church 1400 Horners Ln, Baltimore, MD 21205
