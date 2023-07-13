BALTIMORE — On July 8, 2023 Sharon L. Hayden (nee DiDomenico) died at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after suffering from complications due to having a major stroke on June 17, 2023. She was a resident of Dundalk for over 55 years and graduated from Dundalk High School in 1965. She retired from JC Penny in Eastpoint in 1998 after 18 years of faithful service, and continued to work part-time as a file clerk at FTI in Annapolis. She was an active member at Dundalk Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Sharon was always such a fun and lively spirit with a smile on her face and a servant's heart to help others. She never knew a stranger and always went out of her way to cheer people up with kind words or special treatment. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Tom Hayden. She was a devoted mother to Dawn Hayden Conner and her husband Patrick, and the late Brandy Hayden Hartman; and loving grandmother to Hayden Conner and Delaney Conner. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A funeral service celbrating Sharon's life will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Dundalk Presbyterian Church or Gideons International.
