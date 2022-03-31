PERRY HALL — (Sandlin) Sherry Eloise Stanley-Louis (n'ee Sandlin), 73, of Perry Hall, Maryland passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in Maryland on May 5, 1948. She was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Sandlin and predeceased by her husband, Michael Louis, Jr. and brother, Gary Sandlin. Sherry is survived by three children - Christine, Troy, and Michael; daughter-in-law - Melissa; five grandchildren - Gordon, Kayla, Mia, Avery, and Carter; sister - Rosa and brother-in-law - Casey; niece - Jessica and nephew - Kilian.
Sherry grew up an Army brat; her father retired as a Master Sergeant. They lived in various places such as Germany, Massachusetts, Virginia and settled in Maryland. In Baltimore, she obtained a degree in Political Science and retired as a Lieutenant from the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.
Sherry was also known as "Eloise", "Candy", or Lt. Louis by her family and friends. She had many hobbies and interests including sewing, interior decorating, listening to all genres of music, swimming, dining with her friends, and visiting with family - especially her grandchildren.
At Sherry's request, there will not be a formal service but an informal Celebration of Life will be scheduled in May. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the St. Joseph's Indian School at: https://www.stjo.org/help-native-americans/memorials/. Sherry had a love for Native American (Lakota) culture and was a contributing member since 2016.
