GLEN ROCK — (Brooke) Shirley Ann Caple, 83, of Glen Rock, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home. She was the widow of Donald Caple. Born July 9, 1938 in Baltimore County, Shirley was the daughter of the late Lawrence & Mary (Dolan) Brooke. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Zeller & Matthew of Glen Rock; her grandchildren, Robert Caple, Weston Caple, Travis Zeller; her great grandchildren, Easton, Zoe & Eden Caple and her sister, Virginia Emoly of Baltimore. Shirley was predeceased by her son, Robert Caple and her sisters, Francis DeCarlo, Doris Shilow and Lillian Paul. Shirley attended Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Funeral Service is Thursday, March 17, at 10 A.M. at Bethel Assembly of God in the chapel with her grandson, Weston Caple officiating. There will be no Viewing. Interment is in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dundalk, MD. Memorials in Shirley's name may be sent to her church @ 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Caple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.