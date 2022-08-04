POTOMAC FALLS, VA — (Small) Shirley Nancy Derrow (nee Small) was born in Erie Pennsylvania, and moved with her family to Penwood Terrace Maryland at age three. She graduated from Sparrows Point High School (SPHS) in 1952 and was a life member of the SPHS Alumni Association. She was also an organist at Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church for over 30 years.
Shirley served in the United States Air Force for six years, three years of which she was stationed in Wiesbaden Germany. She was a life member in the Ladies Auxiliary to the Wells McComas VFW Post 2678, and also served as its secretary for over 20 years.
Shirley was also employed for 23 years as a medical secretary for a surgeon at Franklin Square Medical Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed Bingo, crocheting, and cruises.
She is survived by her son Phillip Derrow Jr. and his wife Alba, stepdaughter Dolly Sears, grandchildren Tomas, Kelly, Chuck and Kurt, and great grandchildren.
Her husband of 46 years Phillip Derrow Sr., son Joe Van Ooij, brother Bill Small, and stepdaughter Phyllis Benton preceded her in death.
Donations can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary to Wells McComas VFW Post 2678.
