DUNDALK — Stanley Winiarski passed from this life on May 14, 2022. Stanley was a beloved husband to Paulette Brogley Winiarski. Devoted father to Peggy Winiarski Mcgee and her husband Daniel McGee, Barbara Winiarski Goodman and her fiancé Dean Crawford. Loving grandfather to Austin Goodman, Mallory McGee and Bailey Goodman. Dear brother to Joseph, Edward, Walter and Bernard Winiarski.
Stanley was a very loved man with an infectious smile. He loved his family with all of his being & did everything possible to provide for them. He was also a giver & would give you the shirt off of his back. He enjoyed gardening, eating crabs with a beer or two, gambling & listening to music. He will be dearly missed by so many but his legacy will live on through family, friends, and all who knew him.
The family will receive friends at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A funeral service for Stanley will be held on Friday 10am from the funeral home. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Winiarski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
