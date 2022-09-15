EDGEMERE — Carter, Victoria "Vickie" Lynn, 75, from Edgemere, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice Center on September 10, 2022. Vickie was the loving wife of George Carter. Together they shared 57 years of marriage and raised their daughter Anita Carter Grimes.
Born October 20, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland she is the daughter of the late Earl G. & Elizabeth J. (Cecil) Williar. Vickie is survived by her husband George; daughter Anita and her husband Bill; sister Lorraine (Rainy) and her husband Bob; cousins Ralph "Pete" Skelley, Rita Lepley and Diane Davis; Sisters-in-law Mary Carter, Janet Kyte, Marie Coxon, Rose McVey, Madeline Simms, Louise Burleson and her husband Ron, and brother-in-law Wayne Carter and his wife Delores as well as several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brother-in-law Fritz Carter and sister-in-law Beverly Scheller.
Vickie graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1964 and went on to work in the banking industry as a Teller, Mortgage Loan Processor and on to being an independent contractor completing Deed and Title Searches. She assisted her husband George with his business, MLSS Title, until she retired in 2005.
She enjoyed many hobbies in her younger years, her favorite was a good book. She also enjoyed writing poetry, woodworking, making blankets or quilting and many wonderful family vacations. She volunteered for a time at hospitals and schools and was a member of the BALCO Ladies Auxiliary. Most will remember Vickie as "George's wife" or "Anita's mom" that is what she would want as she embraced her role as wife and mother and put forth every effort to be there for everyone if they needed her. She was the cheerleading coach for the Edgemere Falcons cheerleaders for several years and enjoyed the time spent on the sidelines with her girls and her time being the team "mom".
Friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday, September 16 at Duda Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue in Dundalk. There will be a memorial service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her memory to Gilchrist Hospice (www.gilchristcares.org) or Maryland SPCA (www.mdspca.org). Interment will be private.
