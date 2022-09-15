EDGEMERE — Carter, Victoria "Vickie" Lynn, 75, from Edgemere, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice Center on September 10, 2022. Vickie was the loving wife of George Carter. Together they shared 57 years of marriage and raised their daughter Anita Carter Grimes.

Born October 20, 1946 in Cumberland, Maryland she is the daughter of the late Earl G. & Elizabeth J. (Cecil) Williar. Vickie is survived by her husband George; daughter Anita and her husband Bill; sister Lorraine (Rainy) and her husband Bob; cousins Ralph "Pete" Skelley, Rita Lepley and Diane Davis; Sisters-in-law Mary Carter, Janet Kyte, Marie Coxon, Rose McVey, Madeline Simms, Louise Burleson and her husband Ron, and brother-in-law Wayne Carter and his wife Delores as well as several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brother-in-law Fritz Carter and sister-in-law Beverly Scheller.

