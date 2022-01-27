BALTIMORE — On January 15, 2022, William "Mr. Bill" A. Chetelat, Sr. passed away; devoted husband of the late Catherine "Cas" Chetelat (nee Ironmonger) for 57 years; beloved father of John Chetelat and wife Paula, Michael Chetelat Sr. and wife Debbie, Rob Chetelat and wife Ellen, Brian Chetelat, Will Chetelat Jr. and wife Kathy, Missy Wohlfort and husband Bob, Donna Kahl and husband Jerry, and the late Mark Chetelat. He is predeceased by 2 brothers and 7 sisters. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Many have described Bill as a legend. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. For 30 years he was a forklift operator at Davidson Transfer and Teamster Shop Steward. After that he continued working well into his 70's. Most of all, Bill was a dedicated family man. Bill and Cas grew up as neighbors and their love story began with a snowball fight. They married in 1952 and purchased their home at 420 Torner Rd. where they raised 8 children and taught them to find joy in life's most simple moments. Despite his many hardships, Bill could fill a room with laughter the moment he walked through the door. He was a great storyteller, leaving behind memories encapsulating his adventurous yet simplistic way of life. He was proud of his big family and made sure that everyone knew it. His joyful presence will be remembered and missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Viewing at Connelly's of Essex Thursday, January 27th, 2022 from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Clare Catholic Church on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 10 am. Interment at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to: St. Clare Catholic Church, 714 Myrth Ave., Essex, MD 21221.
For those unable to attend, the service will be posted on the St. Clare Parish Facebook page for viewing.
