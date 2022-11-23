On Saturday, Nov. 12, local residents throughout Dundalk and Edgemere put their chef hats on to compete in North Point Odd Fellows’ 7th Annual Chili Cook Off.

Held at the chapter’s lodge on North Point Road in Fort Howard, the Odd Fellows hosted the event to drive money for their nonprofit Odd Saint Nick program that provides Christmas presents to local children.

