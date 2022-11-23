On Saturday, Nov. 12, local residents throughout Dundalk and Edgemere put their chef hats on to compete in North Point Odd Fellows’ 7th Annual Chili Cook Off.
Held at the chapter’s lodge on North Point Road in Fort Howard, the Odd Fellows hosted the event to drive money for their nonprofit Odd Saint Nick program that provides Christmas presents to local children.
Each of this year’s 13 contestants brought a crockpot full of their homemade chili, along with a $20 entrance fee, and served to a crowd of almost a hundred people. Attendees could snack on unlimited chili sampling by only paying $5 at the door, with children allowed free of charge.
While a crowd full of chili-hungry attendees sampled and danced to music upstairs, the judges were hard at work deciding whose chili recipe was the top dog out of the bunch.
This year’s judges for the Chili Cook Off included prominent local leaders like Councilman Todd Crandell, Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, Del. Robin Grammer and Del. Bob Long, as well as Joe Robinson, head chef at Baltimore’s Zeke Coffee.
“This is the one event of the year where we’re still building onto OddFest every year and making it big,” Chili Cook Off organizer Jeff Phillips said. “This is one event where we kind of know what to expect.”
Not only were the esteemed panel of judges in charge of picking the best chili out of all the contestants, attendees could vote for the “Crowd Favorite” prize as well.
The contestants were elated to be part of a fun event that backed an important cause, while also delving into the secret ingredient of their chili recipes that would be their ace in the hole to win the competition.
“This is the first time I’ve ever been to chili cook-off,” said contestant Jessie Belschner. “This chili had a lot of cumin in it.”
Such a community event had raised around $2,500 for the organization’s Odd Saint Nick program.
The charity works by families in need contacting the Odd Fellows for help in making their children’s Christmas wishes come true. From obtaining local children’s wishlist, the Odd Fellows do their best to fulfill it by acquiring rare, sometimes expensive, items through private sellers and donations.
Phillips says one distinctive feature about the Odd Saint Nick program is how 100 percent of donors’ money will go towards buying presents for children.
“We created Odd Saint Nick to have a community program where we could do things directly,” Phillips said.
This year’s Chili Cook Off was the first time the Odd Fellows had raised money for their signature charity program unlike years prior.
According to Phillips, the Chili Cook Off proceeds used to go to a national charity. However, the Odd Fellows pivoted to using the money from the event’s admission to fund the Odd Saint Nick program to utilize all proceeds to directly help out local families.
“It seems like for some of these bigger charities you throw money at them but then only like 10 percent is actually going to the people who need it,” Phillips said.
As the evening went on, the judges narrowed their choices and eventually named Dundalk native Stephen Airey as the overall winner of the 7th Annual Chili Cook Off with Wayne Blosser being the runner up.
And as the votes were tallied from all attendees, Stanbrook resident Scott Diehl took home the competition’s Crowd Favorite prize.
If any reader would like to donate to the North Point Odd Fellows’ Odd Saint Nick program, find out more information on their Facebook page, and contact Jeff Phillips at djrexgolden@gmail.com for donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.