People all from across the councilmanic District 7 area poured into the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center for a local town hall on Feb. 8 concerning the priorities and suggestions for the FY24 budget for Baltimore County.
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski was joined by District 7 Councilperson Todd Crandell to first go over the county executive’s budget presentation before hearing out community members’ suggestions on what officials should prioritize.
Before the town hall began, Crandell said town halls like these represent an opportunity for community members “to voice their opinions about the budget, voice their opinions about how the county is being run and also to connect with various department heads of county agencies.”
Kicking off the town hall, Olszewski displayed how the county has a current operating budget of $4.4 billion with the bulk of the money coming from income and property taxes and over half the operating budget being spent on education.
During the town hall, the county executive also showed how Baltimore County has a capital budget of roughly $3.13 billion over 2023-2028, where more than half of that amount comes from the county’s metro water fees and funds infrastructure projects.
According to the county executive, in order to keep the current 4.7 percent growth factor for the county’s operating budget, officials must be cautious in expanding the budget for the next fiscal year.
“If you want to stay under the spending affordability limit, you can’t grow the operating budget more than $107 million,” Olszewski said. “That sounds like a lot of money.”
However, Olszewski said the amount of money goes into existing programs that leaves 13 percent left for the county to spend.
“You might think that’s a lot too but really what has funded those are the extra ESOL teachers in our school system, those are the extra teachers and counselors in this year’s budget; it’s the tree equity program,” the county executive said.
While promising to commit $10 million to public schools, Olszewski touted the school investments seen around District 7 such as maintenance upgrades in Logan Elementary School and Dundalk Middle School as well as building new additions to Patapsco and Dundalk high schools.
The county executive made mention of some of his administration’s efforts around Essex such as the $1.4 million investment in streetscapes and infrastructure, the trashcan pilot program to 4,300 Essex homes and partnering with youth violence prevention program ROCA in Stemmers Run.
It wasn’t until after Olszewski concluded his budget presentation where attendees diverged into two separate lines on opposite ends of the auditorium to voice their suggestions for the FY24 budget.
Multiple people from the Essex community attended the District 7 Budget Town Hall to suggest ideas to better their neighborhoods.
Eastern Technical High School student Sarah Curry voiced her concerns of how Baltimore County is one of the highly affected areas in regards to power violence towards women. Curry explained how power violence group crimes such as human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse affect local residents.
“These are all types of power-driven violence that are prevalent within our society,” Curry said. “The truth of the matter is that we are in dire need of a place that can not only assist with all of these issues but solve them as well.”
The ETHS student and member of the Baltimore County Commission for Women called for an establishment of the Family Safety Center that would provide aid to victims of the crimes previously described.
“Not only will this eliminate any hassle that victims may otherwise experience from having to travel to multiple places for help, but it would also help to ensure their safety throughout the process,” Curry said.
Though Olszewski touted his favorite part of town halls is hearing from young people, he offered little reference to Curry’s advocacy.
Kevin McDonough, president of the Rockaway Beach Improvement Association in Essex, spoke on having the county expand funding for a new Essex police precinct, acquiring more open spaces in the area, continuing investment in the Essex commercial revitalization district and more.
“When I have my sit-down with the county executive, we’ll go through it,” Councilperson Crandell said in response to McDonough’s list of suggestions. “But I also want to you know I appreciate your ideas over the years that you expressed to me about land preservation into Back River neck.”
Meanwhile, Shaun Downey, athletic director of Chesapeake High School, spoke at the District 7 Budget Town Hall to ask for help with the local school’s stadium improvements and turf project.
With more than 900 athletes at Chesapeake High School, Downey expressed the imperativeness of acquiring a turf field.
“Presently, in the distribution of turf fields in Baltimore County, there’s four in the north, four in the southeast, four in the northeast, five in the central, four in the northwest and five in the southwest,” Downey said.
“There’s 19 schools with turf and there are absolutely zero in the Essex area.”
Crandell responded to the athletic director’s request by informing the crowd how District 6 Del. Ric Metzgar is “leading the way in Annapolis” to seek state funding to supplement money for turf fields in Chesapeake High School and Patapsco High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.