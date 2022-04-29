{Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Question: Dear Stacy, I have experienced multiple traumas (sexual abuse/assault/rape), and abandonment and loss by my mother and other family members, which started at an early age and have continued into my adulthood. I don’t feel like a negative person, but I do feel that this is such a burden on me, that I cannot truly feel free. I also believe the family dysfunction I experienced is now affecting my own children. What do you recommend when it comes to dealing with past traumas and abandonment? How can I begin to feel free?
---Traumatized & Abandoned
Answer: Dear Traumatized & Abandoned,
First, let me say that you are a resilient person, because you are still here to talk about your experiences.
Second, know that you are not alone in your trauma. Healing is possible and there are many resources out there for you. A great place to start is the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.
“RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE, online.rainn.org y rainn.org/es) in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country and operates the DoD Safe Helpline for the Department of Defense. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.”
Next, I recommend you explore therapy as soon as possible, so you can begin to unpack these traumas and create a healing plan for you and your children.
There are multiple types of sexual violence, according to RAINN, and the term is an “all-encompassing, non-legal term that refers to crimes like sexual assault, rape, and sexual abuse.”
As you know from your own experiences, “Sexual violence can have psychological, emotional, and physical effects on a survivor. These effects aren’t always easy to deal with, but with the right help and support they can be managed. Learning more can help you find the best form of care to begin the healing process,” RAINN adds.
There are many research studies that look at the affects of traumatic experiences, abandonment, and other adverse childhood experiences.
According to NIH: National Library of Medicine, “Understanding the link between adverse childhood experiences and sexual victimization in adulthood may provide important information about the level of risk for adult SV and sexual re-victimization among childhood sexual abuse survivors. Research regarding the long-term effects of child maltreatment and other adverse childhood experiences has proliferated over the past two decades.”
Research has been able to document a strong connection between early experiences and optimal health, wellness, and life opportunities across one’s lifespan. It also tells us that children and adolescents, such as yourself, who are exposed to early traumas, including sexual abuse and abandonment, are at increased risk for experiencing violence across your lifespan, which can then contribute to poorer health and social outcomes.
According to Survivors in Transition, “The effects that childhood sexual abuse has on survivors in adulthood may be vast and varied.”
A great place to begin your healing journey is to assess your adverse childhood experiences, through an online assessment that came from a CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, which found and measured 10 types of childhood trauma. Once you answer the questions in the assessment, you will receive an ACE score. This score is a guideline for you to better understand your experiences as well as how to address them moving forward.
Along with this ACE score, you can then begin to look at your resiliency and how you have survived these traumas.
So, what is resiliency and why is it important?
According to the American Psychological Association, “Many studies show that the primary factor in resilience is having caring and supportive relationships within and outside the family. Relationships that create love and trust, provide role models, and offer encouragement and reassurance help bolster a person’s resilience.”
Several factors, the APA said, are “associated with resilience” and can be developed within one’s self, including:
1. The capacity to make realistic plans and take steps to carry them out.
2. A positive view of yourself and confidence in your strengths and abilities.
3. Skills in communication and problem solving.
4. The capacity to manage strong feelings and impulses.
According to Amit Sood, MD of everydayhealth.com, “Research shows that learning and adopting simple habits that are scientifically proven to improve resilience has a huge payoff: Being more resilient means you’re better able to navigate life’s challenges from a place of strength and conviction. And this skill has perhaps never been as important as it is right now... Resilience can help lighten that load and help us bounce back…”
Here are some resources on the topic.
