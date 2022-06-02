Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)
Question: Dear Stacy, people often describe me as being “codependent” and that I tend to put everyone else’s feelings and needs before my own. I tell people that is how I was raised. I am not selfish and I like to help people. Honestly, I don’t think I am entirely sure what it really means. Is it a good thing, a bad thing, or somewhere in the middle?
-Codependent in Dundalk?
Answer: Dear Codependent in Dundalk, thanks for reaching out. Sometimes people use catch phrases or words that they have heard and project them onto others because they think they know what they mean. “Codependent” is one of those words that we commonly hear.
Unfortunately, in the research, experts give different meanings of codependency, and I admit, it can be confusing. The word “codependent” was initially associated with someone who was in a relationship with a partner who had an addiction. Basically, as Dr. Margaret Rutherford said, a codependent relationship is “one where there was substance abuse within the relationship, with the person who wasn’t the user enabling its continuation by hiding, discounting, explaining away, not confronting, or denying the painful impact of the illness.”
Rutherford also points out that, “These days, however, the term ‘codependent’ has morphed into something much more general. When you say, ‘I’m codependent,’ or, ‘We’re codependent,’ you’re often describing a loss of feeling responsible as individuals and/or that your lives are too tightly interwoven. What’s also likely is that your relationship is bringing out some of your most unhealthy issues, including not knowing where you begin and your partner ends. You’ve become what’s termed ‘enmeshed.’”
Linda Esposito in Psychology Today offers questions about how you can tell you’re in a codependent relationship. Unfortunately, none of these questions will be easy to answer, but they are a great springboard for doing the work that needs to be done if you want your relationships to be healthier. Reading books like “Codependent No More” and researching about the topic further, as well as finding a therapist to help you navigate the mucky waters, will be invaluable. Diving into your early childhood to understand your attachment style patterns should be part of your therapeutic exploration.
According to Shortform.com, “‘Codependent No More‘ is a guide to reclaiming your life from codependency: a reaction to stress in which a person becomes obsessed with another and loses sight of themself. Codependents forget to take care of themselves in their attempts to manage other people’s lives, and they are often wracked by stress and guilt. Melody Beattie encourages readers to overcome codependency with powerful messages of finding yourself, recovering self-esteem, and living a life that is free and full of joy.”
To fully answer your question, “is (codependence) a good thing, a bad thing, or somewhere in the middle?”, is a difficult task because “codependency” is not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, which provides information for diagnosing mental health issues, and there is no one clear, concise definition of the term.
Therefore, understanding what codependence might be for you and how it is affecting your own self-care and the relationships in your life is of upmost importance. Eventually, you may need to learn to detach yourself from always being a rescuer, caregiver, fixer or pleaser. Letting go of controlling other’s behaviors and surroundings will free you from guilt, anger, resentment and pain. It may just be your time to be a “taker” on your journey to mutually beneficial, healthy relationships.
“The goal is to unhook from one another — to take responsibility for fixing what problems you have as an individual, and not to live your life in denial, or martyrdom. Giving and receiving. Honest empathy and caring. Being there for one another in a real way, gently confronting when boundaries are crossed. It’s not codependence. It’s called interdependence. And it can feel so much better,” Rutherford added.
See resources on codependence vs. interdependence to help you on your journey to emotional individuality.
